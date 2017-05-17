× University of Wisconsin-Madison main Twitter account hacked

MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison officials say they’ve restored their Twitter account and deleted unauthorized tweets.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rrbQpW) that the school’s main Twitter account was hacked early Wednesday, May 17th.

University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone says the hacker sent out four tweets, including a link to a YouTube video, in a span of five minutes.

An employee from university communications is working with Twitter on the issue.