LIVE VIDEO: President Trump gives Commencement Address at United States Coast Guard Academy

What could make staying in a hotel better? Meet Milwaukee’s very own canine concierge

Posted 10:24 am, May 17, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- When you check into a hotel -- you're typically welcomed with a standard greeting at the front desk. But in downtown Milwaukee, the friendly face greeting you is unlike any other. She may not be able to speak English, or any language for that matter, but as Brian Kramp found out, this concierge is truly a rare breed.