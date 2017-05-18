× $1 movies! This weekend will be the last to enjoy the Marcus Value Cinema in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — This weekend will be the last for movies at the Marcus Value Cinema in Oak Creek, Marcus Corporation officials announced Thursday, May 18th. The cinema will be closing, as the sale of the property will be completed by the end of the month.

There’s a special offer for movie-goers this weekend! You can see movies for just $1 on Friday through Sunday!

The cinema will close on May 21st, after the evening showtimes.

According to Marcus Corporation officials, in the fall of 2016, it was announced that an agreement had been reached to sell the Value Oak Creek Cinema to The Ridge Community Church.

At this week’s Oak Creek Common Council meeting, final approval was granted and the sale is expected to be complete at the end of May. The Ridge intends to remodel the building and use it as a second location for services for its attendees.

In a news release, Marcus Corporation officials noted that movie-goers will still have “plenty of opportunities” to enjoy going to the movies for less. Nearby Marcus South Shore, Southgate and Renaissance Cinemas offer the popular $5 Tuesday program where movies are just $5. Plus, anyone age 60 or older can enjoy the Young at Heart special on Fridays, when admission is $5 for showtimes before 5:30 p.m. Southgate Cinema in Milwaukee also offers the Student Thursday program, where students of all ages and faculty can see movies for $5.