12 comedy shows over 4 days: The 2nd annual Cream City Comedy Festival kicks off

MILWAUKEE -- The second annual Cream City Comedy Festival kicks off tonight -- and runs through Sunday, May 21 at locations throughout the Milwaukee area.

Featuring the best local and regional stand-up comedians performing in a variety of show formats, the Cream City Comedy Festival aims to celebrate and raise awareness of both Milwaukee’s and the region’s burgeoning comedy scene by making the shows accessible as possible, both geographically and financially.

The festival’s producers, Milwaukee comedians Nate Seek and Liz Ziner join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About The Cream City Comedy Festival