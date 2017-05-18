12 comedy shows over 4 days: The 2nd annual Cream City Comedy Festival kicks off

MILWAUKEE -- The second annual Cream City Comedy Festival kicks off tonight -- and runs through Sunday, May 21 at locations throughout the Milwaukee area.
Featuring the best local and regional stand-up comedians performing in a variety of show formats, the Cream City Comedy Festival aims to celebrate and raise awareness of both Milwaukee’s and the region’s burgeoning comedy scene by making the shows accessible as possible, both geographically and financially.
The festival’s producers, Milwaukee comedians Nate Seek and Liz Ziner join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
About The Cream City Comedy Festival
Founded in 2016 by three Milwaukee comedians, the Cream City Comedy Festival aims to celebrate Milwaukee’s burgeoning comedy scene by putting on 12 comedy shows over four days. All shows will be free to attend, and will feature the best local and regional comedians across a variety of show formats. Sponsors include Lakefront Brewery, Classic Slice Pizza, WMSE 91.7, Hear Here Presents, Mojo Dojo Comedy, Excel Printing and Milwaukee Record.