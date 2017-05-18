2nd Annual Dine & Dash: Tour some of the best and most unique restaurants and specialty stores

WEST ALLIS -- Kramp spent the morning at Rupena’s Fine Foods to preview the West Allis Dine and Dash.

Tour some of the best and most unique restaurants and specialty stores from historic establishments to new and exciting cafes in the heart of West Allis. You will experience everything from an authentic German Beer Hall to the largest selection of Wisconsin cheese, elegant wine tasting, South and Central American cuisine, BBQ, coffees, deli sandwiches, and hand made Chocolates.

Come join Twisted Bistro, Eat West Allis and 14 other West Allis establishments for the 2nd Annual Dine & Dash! The Bistro will be open for this special Saturday to join in on the fun, we will have our doors open to the public and the Dine & Dash -ers from 8am - 2pm (no delivery service will be available). The event itself starts at 7 am, to better let you all plan your day of eating and drinking!

First 15 teams to complete the challenge will recieve a $50 gift card to an establishment of their choice, from participating list.

Sign up at West Allis Cheese and Sausage soon to hold a spot for your team! All teams must be signed up before May 15th.

Proceeds of the event to be donated to the local West Allis Food Pantry, just as they were during the very first Dine & Dash.

Our very own Memphis Poutine will be served to the participants, not a poutine you want to miss!