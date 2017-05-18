× EAA looking to hire 600 for AirVenture Oshkosh 2017

OSHKOSH — EAA officials are looking to hire 600 people for AirVenture Oshkosh 2017.

A multi-day, walk-in hiring event will be held in June to fill these temporary positions. Positions available include retail associate, security/event support, camper registration, and bartender.

To apply, retail applicants must be at least 15 years old, security/event support and camper registration age 18, and bartenders 21. It is encouraged to apply online before the hiring events, as individuals will have the opportunity to interview onsite.

AirVenture will be held July 24-30, and is the world’s largest annual gathering of aviation enthusiasts, with people visiting from more than 70 countries.

The dates and times for the hiring event are:

Monday, June 12, 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 9-11 a.m.

Thursday, June 22, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 9-11 a.m.

CLICK HERE to apply online.