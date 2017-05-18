× Memorial dedication set for Trooper Trevor Casper, killed in the line of duty in 2015

FOND DU LAC — A memorial dedication ceremony is set for Saturday, May 13th in Fond du Lac to honor Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Trevor Casper.

Casper lost his life in the line of duty in March of 2015.

He was shot during a confrontation with an armed robbery and murder suspect.

In the fall of 2016, Pick ‘n Save and the Wisconsin Troopers Association raised more than $10,000 for the memorial site.

There will be a bench and flower garden to honor Trooper Casper’s sacrifice.