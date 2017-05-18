× One lucky winner! Milwaukee woman claims $1 million Mega Millions ticket

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is the lucky winner who won $1 million from the Tuesday, May 16, 2017 Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Pick ‘n Save at 9200 North Green Bay Road in Brown Deer.

The winning ticket matched five out of five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 4, 35, 39, 56, and 72 with a Mega Ball of 11. The Megaplier number was 5.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days to claim their prizes.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday, May 19. That jackpot is estimated at $43.0 million ($26.1 million cash).

