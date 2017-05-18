Strong storms once again roll through SE Wisconsin, downing trees, power lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Powerful storms with high winds and lightning pounded southeast Wisconsin overnight -- causing plenty of trees to topple, littering roads with debris.

Many wires and trees came down as a result of the storm, causing extensive damage in Jefferson, Walworth and southern Milwaukee Counties. Crews continue to work to assess the damage and make areas safe.

Walworth County seemed like it was one of the hardest hit areas. Residents there are waking up to quite a mess. The area went under a tornado warning just after 10:30 p.m.

There were several reports of hail and damaging winds.

In Kenosha County, crews in Silver Lake work to clean up debris as trees were uprooted. In the picture below you can see a downed tree just barely missing a house.

A family in Wauwatosa was not so lucky after a tree fell into their home near 76th and Wisconsin. Crews worked to clear the tree from the home late Wednesday night.

Wauwatosa fire officials tweeted out a picture of the damage. Officials say there was major damage to the roof and second floor of the home, but thankfully no on was hurt.

@tosafire responded for a large tree down on a house in the 600 block of N. 76th St. No injuries but major damage to the roof and 2nd floor pic.twitter.com/LCBLGyW3Zj — Tosafire (@tosafire) May 18, 2017

In Jefferson County, the City of Whitewater posted these pictures to Facebook of some of the damage they saw.

Crews saw a lot of downed branches and trees -- some falling very close to power lines and other trees blocking streets completely.