× Whitewater Unified School District CLOSED due to power outage, storm damage

WHITEWATER — Due to the storms, Whitewater Unified School District will not have school Thursday, May 18th.

The loss of electrical power and other damage is the reason for cancelling school. A decision about after school activities will be available by email and the school’s website later today.

