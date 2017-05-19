79-year-old West Allis man charged in shooting of Amtrak conductor

DuPAGE COUNTY, Illinois — Charges have been filed against a Wisconsin man for allegedly shooting an Amtrak conductor in Naperville on Tuesday, May 16th.

79-year-old Edward Klein of West Allis appeared in bond court Friday morning, May 19th where bond was set at $1.5 million. Klein is charged with one count of attempt murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. Both charges are class X felonies.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin issued the following statement in a news release:

“The charges against Mr. Klein are very serious and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. While the injuries sustained by the victim in this case are quite severe, it is my sincerest hope that he will make a full recovery and be back on the job soon. I would like to thank authorities with Amtrak as well as the Naperville Police Department for their quick response to this situation.”

The shooting occurred during the Tuesday evening rush hour, temporarily halting Metra commuter rail service into and out of Chicago.

Klein’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 12th.

