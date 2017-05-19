Celebrate the sounds and sights of this budding season — but where?

MILWAUKEE -- It may feel more like fall than spring as you're waking up this morning, but there's a way to celebrate the season nonetheless this weekend. On Sunday, The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center will host its Spring Serenade, and Carl has a preview.

Join us in celebrating the sounds and sights of this budding season. Spring Serenade features birding hikes, raptor flight programs, performances by David Landau, onsite food vendors and so much more! Feel free to invite friends and family through our Spring Serenade Facebook Event.

All parking for Spring Serenade is at Bayside School, 601 E. Ellsworth Lane. Free shuttle buses will bring everyone to Schlitz Audubon. The Schlitz Audubon lot is reserved for handicapped parking only.