MILWAUKEE — Friends and family gathered Friday evening, May 19th to raise money to help bury their loved one who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Jorge Estrada, 30, died Wednesday, May 17th after losing control of his motorcycle on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Veterans Park around 2:00 a.m.

Police say Estrada was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Friday, family members grilled hot dogs and brats to help raise money for funeral expenses. A GoFundMe account has also been set up.