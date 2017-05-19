× Early morning fire damages vacant home on Milwaukee’s north side; arson suspected

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Friday morning, May 19th responded to the scene of a vacant house fire on Milwaukee’s north side. The call came in around 2:30 a.m.

It happened near 26th and Port Sunlight Way.

According to officials, when crews arrived on scene there was fire going up the side of the building — and getting inside the home.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department tell FOX6 News this fire is being considered suspicious — as the fire appears to have started outside the home.

No one was injured.

Officials say the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

