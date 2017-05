MILWAUKEE -- The 12th annual Cuban Day Street Celebration is going on this Sunday. Marta Bianchin, the owner of Cubanitas, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About Cuban Day Street Celebration (website)

Enjoy authentic Cuban food and live Latin Music on the one day of the year when Milwaukee Street between Mason and Wisconsin gets closed off for a day of celebration which also includes kids activities and all you can eat and drink for $12 or opt for $7 mojitos.