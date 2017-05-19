Full closures: A look at upcoming construction projects that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As the weather warms up -- construction is really heating up too. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Friday, May 19

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for girder erection - 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland for girder erection - 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Monday, May 22

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road for traffic switch prep - 11 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for traffic switch - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for signing work - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Wednesday, May 24

***Zoo Interchange I-94 East to I-41 North system ramp reopens to traffic by 5 a.m. ***

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road for traffic switch - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Thursday, May 25

***Zoo Interchange I-41 South to I-94 East system ramp reopens to traffic by 5 a.m.***

***Wisconsin Avenue bridge, over I-41, reopens to traffic by 6 p.m.***