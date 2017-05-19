× Jasen Randhawa due to be sentenced in crash that killed 3 women, injured man

MILWAUKEE — 24-year-old Jasen Randhawa is in a Milwaukee courtroom on Friday, May 19th for sentencing in connection with a crash that killed three women from Illinois.

Randhawa pleaded guilty in February to four felony charges in connection with the crash that happened near 2nd and Clybourn on October 23, 2016. HE pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide and one count of second degree reckless injury. The counts that were dismissed include hit-and-run involving death and knowingly operate while revoked. Eight other charges were dismissed and read into the court record.

All three women killed in the crash were from Chicago, and in their 30s. They were co-workers at an advertising firm. They were Ashley Sawatzke, Amy Taylor and Lindsey Cohen.

The women’s Uber driver, Timothy Snyder, was seriously hurt in the crash.

The fatal crash happened after police say Randhawa, driving a black Lexus, ran a red light, striking an Uber car. Court documents indicate Randhawa was speeding and driving drunk. The speed limit in the area where the crash occurred is 30 miles-per-hour.

Randhawa, who officials say left the scene of the crash, along with his passenger, turned himself in on October 24th. Court documents indicate he planned on reporting the Lexus he was driving as stolen after the crash.

Again, Randhawa is being sentenced on Friday. An attorney representing one of the victim’s families said he will argue for 35 to 40 years prison time.

Although eight of the charges were dismissed against Randhawa, the judge can take them into consideration during sentencing.