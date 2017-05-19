Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Politics
Dose of Reality
Sports
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
42°
42°
Low
44°
High
47°
Sat
56°
62°
Sun
56°
65°
Mon
46°
70°
See complete forecast
May 19, 2017
Posted 8:00 am, May 19, 2017, by
Trisha Bee
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who is turning six years old Friday, May 19, 2017.
Popular
23-year-old man dead following crash involving motorcycle in Greenfield
“It’s a mess:” Tornado hits trailer park near Chetek in western WI; at least 1 dead
Sheriff Clarke confronted after FOX6 investigation prompts federal lawsuit
Latest News
An officer’s instincts saved a 3-year-old from drowning
Full closures: A look at upcoming construction projects that could impact your commute
Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case
May 19, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 6, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 5, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 12, 2017
Look Who's 6
February 19, 2017
Look Who's 6
April 19, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 7, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 13, 2017
Look Who's 6
March 19, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 1, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 2, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 3, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 4, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 9, 2017
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.