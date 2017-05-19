× Police investigate possible inappropriate conduct of former St. Francis School District employee with student

ST. FRANCIS — St. Francis police say they are investigating possible inappropriate conduct of a former St. Francis School District employee with a St. Francis High School student.

Officials say they are investigating the allegations in conjunction with other police agencies to determine where, if any, events took place.

A letter sent home to parents about this matter reads as follows:

“Safety of all students, staff and school community members is our highest priority. This can be observed in our District Goal to nurture kinder and more compassionate schools. “Allegations of inappropriate conduct and suspected abuse or neglect are taken seriously and immediately investigated and reported to ensure students’ welfare and safety. “The District received allegations regarding an inappropriate relationship between a former staff member and student at St. Francis High School. An investigation was initiated on Thursday, May 18, 2017. The District was not able to substantiate the allegations. Before concluding the investigation, additional information was received and the District, as a mandatory reporter, has provided this information to law enforcement who will be handling the investigation from this point forward. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation. “There is no evidence or information that any inappropriate conduct occurred on School District premises or at any school-related events. The staff member is no longer employed by the School District. “Having to share this news is deeply troubling. The St. Francis School District takes great pride in the trust our community has in us to provide a safe learning environment, and we will work as a school community to strengthen that trust. “Further comment regarding this on-going criminal investigation cannot be provided at this time.”

