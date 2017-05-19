Police searching for 14-year-old Olivia Kobb last seen in Hartland

HARTLAND — Hartland police are searching for 14-year-old Olivia Kobb, who left her home in the Village of Hartland Thursday, May 17th around 10 p.m. and has not been home since.

Officials say Olivia has not had any contact with her parents.

Olivia is described as a white female with short dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with stretch blue jeans and possibly carrying a black backpack. She may also by the name of Alex or Skyler.

Anyone with information on where Olivia may be is encouraged to contact the Hartland Police Department at 262-367-2323 or Waukesha County Dispatch Center 262-446-5070.