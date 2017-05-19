× Washington County: Driver dies after crossing center line; striking vehicle head-on

WASHINGTON COUNTY — One person was killed and another suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, May 18th in Washington County. The victim is an 18-year-old man from Hubertus.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 83 near Lee Road in the Town of Hartford.

A Hartford Police Officer was the first squad on scene and advised Washington County Dispatch that one patient was still trapped in his vehicle and had sustained serious injuries.

Hartford Fire and Rescue responded and requested Flight for Life for the injuries of one of the operators. That operator, and 18-year-old man from Hubertus, was transported to Aurora Medical Center-Hartford where he succumb to his injuries.

The second operator, an 18-year-old man from Erin, Wisconsin had only minor injuries and was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

Officials say the 18-year-old Hubertus man was northbound on State Highway 83 at the time of the crash. According to authorities, while negotiating a curve in the roadway, south of Lee Road, his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation. Weather and road conditions were not a factor in the crash. State Highway was closed to traffic for approximately six hours.

This is Washington County’s first traffic fatality in 2017.

No further information is being released at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

If anyone was a witness to this crash or has any pertinent information about the manner in which either vehicle were operating prior to the crash, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 335-4378.