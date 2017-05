Talk about two proud parents! Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre and wife, Deanna, celebrated their youngest daughter’s high school graduation on Saturday, May 20th.

Favre took to Twitter on Saturday to announce his youngest daughter, Breleigh graduated high school, with the caption, “Bittersweet day for Deanna and I Proud of our beautiful and humble daughter, Breleigh!”

Bittersweet day for Deanna and I 😊

Proud of our beautiful and humble daughter, Breleigh! pic.twitter.com/QhfR7IQ39J — Brett Favre (@Favre4Official) May 20, 2017

Congrats Breleigh!