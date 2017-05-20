× Gas leak forces 40+ residents of memory care facility to evacuate

OCONOMOWOC — More than 40 residents of a memory care facility in Oconomowoc had to be evacuated from their building late Friday, May 19th because of a gas leak.

The Western Lakes Fire District responded to the facility around 11:00 p.m. Friday for a strong odor of natural gas inside of the healthcare facility.

When officials arrived on the scene, an evacuation of the 42 residents was already underway. Emergency crews began providing blankets to the residents due to the cold.

A We Energies crew that arrived on the scene was able to locate the exterior gas main and shut off gas to the facility.

While the facility was ventilated, residents and staff of the facility were taken to nearby Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital to stay warm.

Eventually, the We Energies crew was able to locate multiple gas leaks in the system at the memory care facility. Those leaks were repaired and the residents of the facility were allowed to return.

Officials say the cause of the leaks is undetermined.