High society: Pippa Middleton marries at almost-royal event

ENGLEFIELD, England — Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, married a wealthy financier Saturday as members of Britain’s royal family, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, west of London.

ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND – MAY 20: Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews leave church following their wedding ceremony at St Mark’s Church as the bridesmaids and pageboys walk ahead on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both are the children of the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa’s sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits. Matthews, smiling broadly, arrived in formal wear.

Pippa Middleton (R) kisses her new husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. After turning heads at her sister Kate’s wedding to Prince William, Pippa Middleton graduated from bridesmaid to bride on Saturday at a star-studded wedding in an English country church. The 33-year-old married financier James Matthews, 41, at a ceremony attended by the royal couple and tennis star Roger Federer, wearing a couture dress by British designer Giles Deacon. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Justin TALLIS

Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible. She wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara. Father and daughter had a quiet moment together before entering the church.

ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND – MAY 20: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark’s Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The service was conducted by the Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones. Church bells rang as the couple emerged after their vows.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife were among the guests.

Before the wedding, a crowd of well-wishers and reporters gathered outside the church grounds on a day of sporadic rain.

After the ceremony, a lavish private reception is being held at the bride’s parents’ estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The bride’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have had an elaborate glass marquee built on the grounds of their estate for the reception. Guests were advised to bring two outfits so they could change after the wedding ceremony.

Pippa Middleton (L) and her new husband James Matthews leave St Mark’s Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017 following their wedding ceremony. After turning heads at her sister Kate’s wedding to Prince William, Pippa Middleton graduated from bridesmaid to bride on Saturday at a star-studded wedding in an English country church. The 33-year-old married financier James Matthews, 41, at a ceremony attended by the royal couple and tennis star Roger Federer, wearing a couture dress by British designer Giles Deacon. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Justin TALLIS

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

There is some speculation that Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception. Their relationship has become serious in recent months, with Harry speaking out to ask the press to respect their privacy.