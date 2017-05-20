Milwaukee Fire Department seals propane leak near 91st and Good Hope
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News they responded to a propane leak near 91st and Good Hope Road Saturday, May 20th.
Officials say the propane leak has been sealed but the fire department will remain at the scene as a precautionary measure while it dissipates. They say this is a long and slow process.
Authorities tell us there is no threat to the public.
