Milwaukee Fire Department seals propane leak near 91st and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News they responded to a propane leak near 91st and Good Hope Road Saturday, May 20th.

Officials say the propane leak has been sealed but the fire department will remain at the scene as a precautionary measure while it dissipates. They say this is a long and slow process.

Authorities tell us there is no threat to the public.

