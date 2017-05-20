WEST ALLIS -- It's that time of year again for spring cleaning and dozens joined in the effort to reduce, reuse and "e-cycle." FOX6's Evan Peterson was live at Miller Park for the electronics recycling and donation drive on Saturday, May 20th.
Operation “E-cycle:” Electronics donation at Miller Park
-
Help save lives! Upcoming blood donation opportunities with Red Cross
-
“We’re excited:” Brewers officials unveil completely reimagined food, beverage areas
-
PHOTOS: Opening Day pictures from the FOX6 crew
-
Opening Day 2017: Everything you need to know if you’re headed to Miller Park
-
2019 sunset date for Miller Park tax remains unchaged
-
-
April 3
-
Miller Park exhibition games: Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 1
-
Eat it up! Milwaukee Brewers unveil new concessions available at Miller Park for 2017
-
Milwaukee Brewers set roster for Opening Day game vs. Colorado Rockies
-
“Ballpark” app’s new features will help you find food, beverages, merchandise at Miller Park
-
-
Jobs: Custodial staff to be hired to clean Miller Park for 2017 baseball season
-
West Milwaukee police seek vehicle, driver after bullet found near Miller Park
-
New identity set for Milwaukee Theatre under MillerCoors naming-rights deal