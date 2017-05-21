50 days of Summerfest: Picnic in Clarke Square Park gets the party started

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest celebrations are starting a little early this year — 50 days early, to be exact, in celebration of Summerfest’s 50th!

A celebration is being held during the 50 days leading up to the world’s largest music festival, and as part of that, a picnic was hosted at Clarke Square Park on Sunday, May 21st.

People turned out to join in on food and live music by “De La Buena.”

Organizers said this celebration is a way to bring the party to the people.

“This is really an effort to get back into the community, take Summerfest off of the grounds of Henry Maier Festival park and get out into the community and visit a lot of the people who have supported Summerfest over the years,” Don Smiley, Summerfest CEO said.

Summerfest begins on June 28th, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers headlining the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Summerfest 2017 wraps up on July 9th.