Congratulations to the Class of 2017: Marquette, UWM celebrate graduation

MILWAUKEE — Sunday, May 21st was a very exciting day for thousands of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University students, celebrating years of hard work on Graduation Day! Marquette’s graduation ceremony was held at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, and UWM’s ceremony took place at the UWM Panther Arena.
Marquette’s commencement took place at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sister Maria Marciano, O.P., a Dominican sister from Brazil who serves Haiti’s poorest citizens, was the keynote speaker at MU’s 136th Commencement ceremony. As part of the ceremony, she also received an honorary degree.
UWM’s commencement ceremonies were as follows:
Black Ceremony – 9:00 a.m.
For all Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral candidates from the following schools/colleges: (each ceremony is approximately 2 1/2 hours long)
- School of Education
- School of Freshwater Sciences
- School of Information Studies
- College of Letters and Science
- College of Nursing
- Zilber School of Public Health
- Helen Bader School of Social Welfare
Gold Ceremony – 1:30 p.m.
For all Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral candidates from the following schools/colleges: (each ceremony is approximately 2 1/2 hours long)
- School of Architecture and Urban Planning
- Peck School of the Arts
- Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business
- College of Engineering & Applied Sciences
- College of Health Sciences
FOX6’s Evan Peterson was in downtown Milwaukee Sunday morning as the graduates got prepared to walk the stage.
WATCH: