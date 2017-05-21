Congratulations to the Class of 2017: Marquette, UWM celebrate graduation

MILWAUKEE — Sunday, May 21st was a very exciting day for thousands of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University students, celebrating years of hard work on Graduation Day! Marquette’s graduation ceremony was held at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, and UWM’s ceremony took place at the UWM Panther Arena.

Marquette’s commencement took place at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sister Maria Marciano, O.P., a Dominican sister from Brazil who serves Haiti’s poorest citizens, was the keynote speaker at MU’s 136th Commencement ceremony. As part of the ceremony, she also received an honorary degree.

UWM’s commencement ceremonies were as follows:

Black Ceremony – 9:00 a.m.

For all Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral candidates from the following schools/colleges: (each ceremony is approximately 2 1/2 hours long)

School of Education

School of Freshwater Sciences

School of Information Studies

College of Letters and Science

College of Nursing

Zilber School of Public Health

Helen Bader School of Social Welfare

Gold Ceremony – 1:30 p.m.

For all Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral candidates from the following schools/colleges: (each ceremony is approximately 2 1/2 hours long)

School of Architecture and Urban Planning

Peck School of the Arts

Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business

College of Engineering & Applied Sciences

College of Health Sciences

FOX6’s Evan Peterson was in downtown Milwaukee Sunday morning as the graduates got prepared to walk the stage.

WATCH:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video