Mother, 2 kids displaced after fire guts home on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — A family is looking for a place to live after fire gutted their home on Milwaukee’s north side late Saturday, May 20th.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house near 36th and Stark around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

A mother and two children were in the home — but managed to get out safely. They are not being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

