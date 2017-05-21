× Police: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Appleton bar

APPLETON — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Appleton early Sunday, May 21st.

Officials say around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers working foot patrol were notified of a shooting occurring inside the Apple Pub on W. College Ave. Officers could see patrons exiting the bar and took up positions at the front and side doors of the business.

An officer entering the South State Street side of the business encountered a subject with a gun. The officer fired his weapon at the subject before seeking cover outside of the building. A team of officers entered the building to render aid to the suspect and to ensure the safety of anyone left in the building. The suspect was taken to a hospital but later died.

Two adults, who were inside the business, were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates this was an isolated event with no ongoing threat to the community. No officers were injured during the call.

The Appleton Police Department has contacted the Green Bay Police Department to assist in this investigation.

Individuals having information are asked to call the Appleton Police Department 920-832-5500. If you have information, but wish to remain anonymous, please consider using Text-a-Tip. Text CRIMES (274-637) with the keyword APDTIPS at the start of your message.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.