She’s set records on the track at Sussex Hamilton, but grew up starring in soccer

SUSSEX-- Bianca Stubler is a senior on the Sussex Hamilton High School track team. She runs the 200m, 400m and the 4x400m relay. She has set school records in all three races. Her favorite moment so far on the track was during her sophomore year when the 4x400m relay team she was a part of won the state title. Bianca didn't start running seriously until she started high school. Before that she played soccer on high level teams and was committed to play in college. But then the University of Wisconsin offered her a track scholarship. That's when she changed her mind and decided to be a Badger. She has a goal of someday running the Olympics. Bianca also exceeds in the classroom. She is also the president of the National Honor Society at Hamilton.

Bianca Stubler

Senior

Sussex Hamilton High School

Track & Field