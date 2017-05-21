× Sign of summer: Northpoint Custard open for the season on Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE — It’s a sign of summer. Northpoint Custard on Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach is now open for the 2017 season.

The custard and burger restaurant offered 150 burgers for free to celebrate.

The opening was supposed to take place on Saturday, May 20th, but it was postponed until Sunday due to rain.

Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, Northpoint Custard has been around since 2009.

“We love being on the beach. There is a lot of young kids that come over and just cool off with a custard or sundae, so that definitely helps. But we just love being on the beach right on the lakefront. This is perfect for Milwaukee,” Gesa Hegeman, Bartolotta Restaurant Group said.

For 2017, Northpoint has added a new Smores flavor, and if you’re extra hungry, the restaurant offers the Quad Challenge — a burger with four patties and four slices of cheese. Those who are able to finish it win a free pair of sunglasses.