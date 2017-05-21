UWM has done it again! This year’s graduation video spoofs James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke!”

MILWAUKEE — Last year, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s graduation video, featuring Justin Timberlake’s popular hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling” went viral, and netted a response from Timberlake himself! This year, the folks at UWM have done it again — spoofing James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” in celebration of the Class of 2017.

According to a news release from UWM officials, the video features UWM Chancellor Mark Mone chauffeuring multiple graduates to UWM Panther Arena for the commencement ceremony Sunday, May 21st.

UWM officials said last year’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” video received more than 282,000 views on YouTube, and Timberlake himself even shared the video on Twitter.

This year’s video was created by student workers in UWM’s University Relations.

It stars the following members of the Class of 2017: