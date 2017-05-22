A special delivery has arrived and it involved a former Packers player — and a giveaway

PORT WASHINGTON -- It's a bird, it's a plane...nope! It's William Henderson on a bike he's too big for.

About Henderson's Ride for Hope (website)

The inaugural Henderson's Ride for Hope is coming up Saturday, June 17 in Port Washington! William Henderson, former Green Bay Packer Full Back, is hosting a FAN-tastic bike ride for cycling enthusiasts (60-mile route), casual riders (25-mile route) and kids (6-mile route).

Participants will be riding alongside current and retired Packer players. After the ride, William will host a post-ride party for the participants/fans including special autograph signing and photo opportunities with current and retired players. Former players participating in the ride include Henderson, of course, John Kuhn and Dorsey Levens.

The party will feature entertainment for all ages, a silent auction, and beer garden with plenty of food and fun for the whole family. Proceeds will benefit several charities including Generations Against Bullying (GAB), a charity that is close to William`s heart. Let's have some fun and help a good cause at the same time! Go Pack Go!