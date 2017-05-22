× “Absolutely horrendous:” Musicians, celebrities, politicians weigh in on deadly incident in Manchester

MANCHESTER, England — An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.

Greater Manchester Police said 19 people were confirmed dead and roughly 50 were injured by the explosion at Manchester Arena. Emergency vehicles were helping the injured and bomb disposal units were later seen outside the venue.

There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande’s The Dangerous Woman Tour. The singer was not injured, according to a representative.

Britain’s terrorist threat level has been set at “severe” in recent years indicating an attack is highly likely. Police said the explosion is being judged a terrorist attack unless new information proves otherwise.

Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena’s bars at about 10:35 p.m. but there were few further details.

Celebrities and politicians are weighing in on social media after this deadly incident:

Young and innocent lives lost in #Manchester tonight. Praying for the victims and their families. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) May 23, 2017

Closely following news from #Manchester tonight. Thoughts and prayers to all affected. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 23, 2017

Senseless and horrific tragedy in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families and friends who lost loved ones. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 23, 2017

Sending my love & prayers for strength to those impacted by the @ManchesterArena bombing at the @ArianaGrande show tonight. #Manchester https://t.co/WWdYADJ2YT — Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) May 23, 2017

Thoughts & prayers to the people of Manchester during this unspeakable tragedy. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

Just saw the news about Manchester… Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

oh god…….my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight… — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017

praying for the victims and their families and everyone that was there tonight — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017

Horrified hearing about what's going on in Manchester . Bless everyone x — Lily (@lilyallen) May 23, 2017

I am so saddened to hear the news about what happened @ #ManchesterArena…Sending prayers to all & their families during this trying time🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 23, 2017

Absolutely heartbreaking… My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families affected in Manchester tonight. 🙏🏾 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) May 23, 2017

I just heard about the attack at Ariana's concert.This is truly awful. I'm sending my deepest condolences & praying for every one affected🙏🏼 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) May 23, 2017

I'm just hearing about the bombing in #Manchester my thoughts and prayers are with you all — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 23, 2017

Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017

We're on tour a half mile away from explosion but SAFE! Insane world. Grab all the peace and love you can. Praying now. #Manchester — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 23, 2017

what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. 💔 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 23, 2017

God bless everyone who was at Ariana's concert! My prayers are with you all and poor sweet Ariana! This is heartbreaking 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2017

All my love to Manchester 😥 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2017

The World is falling apart. Wanna send my love ❤️ to everyone. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) May 23, 2017

💔stay strong Manchester💔 — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 22, 2017

So desperately sad about Manchester. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 23, 2017

sending love and prayers to Ariana and everyone that was at her show❤️ — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) May 23, 2017

My heart breaks for everyone who endured the terrifying attack at Ariana Grande's show in Manchester. I'm praying for everyone there… — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) May 23, 2017

So sad to hear about the fatalities at the @ArianaGrande concert last night. My heart goes out to all affected by this tragedy #manchester 😔 — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) May 23, 2017

What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay 😦 Jesus — h (@halsey) May 22, 2017

Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017