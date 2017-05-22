All about pink wines: Details on Rosé Soiree Wine Tasting & Food Pairing Event

MILWAUKEE -- Memorial Day weekend is coming up and that means summer will be here before you know it. Steve Mackey from The Mason Street Grill joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about tomorrow's wine event 'Rosé Soiree'.

About Rosé Soiree Wine Tasting & Food Pairing Event (website)

Memorial Day is fast approaching, which means it’s almost Summer and we’ll be drinking pink--and so should you! After a long hunt, we found the best blush filled bottles and are welcoming experts in Rosé to inspire you to love the category like we do.

Come taste with us; Charles & Charles from Oregon, La Crema’s Pinot Noir from Monterey, Jean-Luc Colombo Cape Bleu Rose from France and new to the market, Smoke Tree Rose from Sonoma. Each bottle demonstrates the complexity of this category and will help you to taste the difference in old world vs. new world vines.

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

$35 PER PERSON

plus tax and gratuity

Please contact Becki McKenna for reservations at beckimckenna@masonstreetgrill.com or call 414-249-4616.

Availability is limited. A credit card will be required to hold your booking.

Join us to learn about and sample each of these fabulous featured rosé wines, meet our chefs, and cleanse your palate with perfectly-paired foods for each rosé! Purchase bottles to take home with you at ‘special event pricing.’