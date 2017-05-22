Beware: Police warn of burglars posing as utility workers on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are warning the public about several recent incidents in which suspects, often posing as construction workers or utility workers, try to break into homes.

According to police, around 10 a.m. on May 18th the suspects posed as construction workers and knocked on doors in a neighborhood near 70th Street and Tesch Avenue until they found an empty home.

The suspects then pried the door of the home open but were confronted by a neighbor and fled the scene. It’s believed these suspects are operating on the south side of Milwaukee and in other suburban jurisdictions.

MPD Detectives believe the same suspects may also be responsible for a burglary on May 15th near 68th and Montana — and an attempted burglary on May 15th near 46th and Cleveland.

The suspects often wear neon safety vests and drive a gray pickup truck.

We Energies reminds customers that their employees and contractors always carry identification. When in doubt, customers can call 800-242-9137 to verify their identity. We Energies has more tips on how to prevent scams on their website .

Anyone with information about these suspects can call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Citizens are reminded that if they see a crime in progress to call 911.