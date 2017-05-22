Buckle up! Intensified seat belt enforcement in effect until June 4th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, officials in Wisconsin and around the country are bringing back the "Click It or Ticket" operation, with targeted enforcement between May 22nd and June 4th.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports there were 9,874 passenger vehicle fatalities in 2015 where the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Over the last two decades, the seat belt usage rate in Wisconsin has risen to 88%. But that is still below the national average, which is over 90%.

The true cost of not buckling your belt goes far beyond what amounts to a $10 citation.

“People have to be aware that it does go on your driving record, and it’s something that the insurance company is not going to be very impressed with if you don’t buckle up -- because now they’re paying the bills for your medical costs and other associated costs as well. And it’s going to cause an increase to your premiums overall," said Lieutenant Nathan Clarke with the Wisconsin State Patrol