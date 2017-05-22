Cinderella, Belle, Jasmine: Child development expert weighs in on little girls who love to play princess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Do you need to rescue your little girl from all the pretty, pretty princesses? Everywhere you turn their smiling faces are everywhere -- bandaids, diapers, water bottles -- but is that a bad thing?

Child development expert Jessica Lahner with Carroll University joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the princess culture.

What are girls attracted to princess play?

Developmental Explanations

At 2-yrs old, children have developed gender categories (boy, woman, etc.)

At this same time, many girls are identifying themselves as part of the 'girl' group.

A combination of nature (e.g., hormone levels) and nurture (messages they`ve received from their environment) tells girls what 'things' girls do: what types of clothes they wear, what games they play ...

Playing princess is an extension of that female identification

The Risks:

The risks come into play when we allow the hyper-princess stereotype to influence our girls` perceptions of themselves and what it means to be a girl.

Traditional princess themes include:

Beauty as being girls` primary asset

Even though this has reversed in newer movies, research suggests that girls who identify as a 'princess' grow up placing more importance on physical appearance than girls who do not

Girls as submissive to and rescued by boys

Even today, male characters in Disney movies have more speaking lines than female characters

The size difference between male/female characters are unrealistic and perpetuate this notion

Girls who hold these beliefs tend to limit themselves in what they think they are capable of

Promotes love at first sight and that this love will solve all your problems

