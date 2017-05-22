× Circus kicks off summer performance season in Wisconsin

BARABOO — While the Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey Circus has performed its final show, Circus World in Wisconsin has opened for the summer season with a bigger tent and a Ringling reunion.

The Baraboo News Republic (http://bit.ly/2q3n0E8) reports the Baraboo museum opened Friday, May 19th. This year’s circus show is named “That 70s Circus,” paying homage to the traditional American circus along with 1970s tunes and clothing.

Circus World ringmaster Dave SaLoutos says he was pleased with how the performances unfolded despite transportation issues delaying the tent’s arrival last week.

Two new acts feature Big Apple Circus veteran Jenny Vidbel and her troupe of performing horses, ponies, canines and mini pig, Velma. Another new performance features the “Wacky, One-Wheeled Wonder” Wesley Williams riding a 25-foot unicycle around the big top’s performance ring.