× Committee approves $200K settlement payment to estate, children of Barbara Killebrew

MILWAUKEE — The Judiciary and Legislation Committee of the Milwaukee Common Council approved a resolution on Monday, May 22nd authorizing a settlement payment of $200,000 to the estate and children of Barbara Killebrew.

Killebrew, 60, was stabbed repeatedly on June 24, 2014 near 24th Place and Melvina in Milwaukee. Despite three 911 calls, help didn’t arrive until 22 minutes later. Killebrew’s life could not be saved.

On Monday, the resolution authorizing the settlement payment was discussed in closed session. The committee approved the payment without additional commentary.

The resolution now moves to the full Common Council. If approved, the matter will go to the mayor’s desk for final consideration.

Moreal Wilson, the suspect in this case, was convicted of first degree reckless homicide and strangulation and suffocation after pleading guilty. He was sentenced to serve a total of 30 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.