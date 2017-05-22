× Governor Walker defends property tax cut, issues veto threat

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is continuing to put pressure on fellow Republicans in the Legislature not to raise taxes.

Walker on Friday promised to veto the entire budget if it results in a net property tax increase to homeowners. And on Monday he fired off a series of tweets defending his budget as the GOP-controlled Legislature continues working on making changes to it.

Walker tweeted, “Republicans did not run on a gas tax increase — so they should not pass one in this budget.”

Raising gas taxes is being looked at by some Republican legislative leaders as part of a way to pay for roads in the state.

Walker also tweeted that Republicans who ran on the promise of lowering taxes “need to keep that pledge.”