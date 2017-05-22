Growing flowers and vegetables in containers has its advantages; how to choose containers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Not enough garden for everything you want to grow? Plant a tub 'o taters to grow on your patio or deck. See how easy it is!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Growing flowers and vegetables in containers has its advantages. It takes a little more care because they need to watered so often. Find out how to choose containers that don't need watering so frequently.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Potting mix used to fill planters to grow flowers and vegetables actually comes in a container - the bag. Learn how and what you can grow right in the bag.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.