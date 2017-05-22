× Kenosha County identify victim in collision between school bus, van

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department released on Monday, May 22nd the identity of the 21-year-old man killed when his van slammed into a school bus on Friday. The victim is identified as Peter Marsalek of Antioch, Illinois.

The preliminary investigation has determined that a Dousman Transport school bus was westbound on Hwy C/Wilmot Road and had stopped in front of a residence when it was struck from behind by a white van.

Three students were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Marsalek was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

There is no indication of alcohol being a factor in the accident.

The crash is still being investigated.