Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Appleton bar is 33-year-old from Milwaukee

APPLETON — A man who died Sunday morning, May 21st during an officer-involved shooting at a bar in downtown Appleton has been identified as 33-year-old Jimmie Montel Sanders. According to WLUK, his last known address was in Milwaukee, but he had been staying with friends in Appleton, police said.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Jack’s Apple Pub.

The Green Bay Police Department is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas released the following statement on the investigation Monday:

A typical busy night on College Avenue took a turn early Sunday in an incident that left Sanders dead, and two others injured.

Chief Thomas said Lt. Jay Steinke shot and killed Sanders, described as a gunman, during what Chief Thomas describes as an “extremely dynamic and chaotic situation” at Jack’s Apple Pub.

Thomas said the gunman fired at least once inside the bar and a second man wrestled with him as others fled. The chief said Steinke went in and saw the man with the gun, and then fired. Sanders died at a hospital.

Two men inside the bar were also taken to the hospital, one with a gunshot wound to his arm and the second with a shoulder injury not from gunfire.

Thomas said a gun was recovered.

