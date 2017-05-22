× Muskego police: Threat phoned into Muskego High School switch board

MUSKEGO — Muskego police are investigating a threat that was phoned into the high school switch board.

The Muskego Norway School District reached out to police about the threat around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22nd. A news release indicates officers were immediately dispatched to the high school to investigate and to provide additional security for students.

Officials say there is currently no information that indicates that this threat is credible. However, officials say the safety of students and faculty is of paramount concern to the Muskego Police Department — and they will take all steps necessary to ensure their safety.

The Police Department is working closely with the school district to determine the source of this threat, and will continue to do so until the source of this threat is identified.

Anyone with information regarding this threat is encouraged to contact the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130. Those people wishing to remain anonymous may also contact Crimestoppers of Waukesha County at stopcrimewaukesha.com to provide information. Tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this threat could receive a reward of up to $1000.