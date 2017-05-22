Packers QB Aaron Rodgers helps high school students get out of final exam

JANESVILLE, Iowa — Some high school students are thanking Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for getting them out of their final exam!

Their teacher is a die-hard Rodgers fan, and agreed to cancel the sports literature final if Rodgers re-tweeted a student’s request.

About 20 minutes later, Rodgers reply came in:

It caught the student a little by surprise!

“It kind of took me a minute. I was looking at it and I was like, ‘wait a minute! This is, that’s the actual thing!’ I was like…” Peyton Meyer said.

“It just sort of adds to awesome he is — not just as a football player, but a person,” Laura Roberts, teacher said.

Roberts stuck to her word, and the exam was canceled.