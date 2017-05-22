× Police: “Confirmed fatalities” at Manchester Arena, TMZ reports “explosions” at Ariana Grande concert

MANCHESTER — Ariana Grande’s concert in England Monday, May 22nd was rocked by loud bangs described as “explosions,” TMZ is reporting.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

According to TMZ, several people present have indicated there was no explosion, but rather a loud bang, which created a stampede — and people were injured trying to get out of the facility.

The concert was held at the Manchester Arena.

According to TMZ, the explosions occurred at the end of Grande’s concert.

One of the concertgoers tweeted, “Just ran from an explosion. Genuinely thought were going to die,” according to TMZ.

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow…. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

According to TMZ, people are writing on Twitter that there is blood everywhere, and people are injured and bleeding.

It was an odd scene, TMZ is reporting. While fans were scrambling for safety they were clutching pink balloons that apparently had been dropped on the crowd.

A source connected with Grande told TMZ she had just left the stage when everyone heard what appeared to be an explosion.

Police descended on the area. Authorities are urging people to stay clear of the area.

