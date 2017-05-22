× Police: Suspect arrested after shots fired incident near Locust and Humboldt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a suspect was arrested following a report of shots fired near Locust and Humboldt.

It happened Sunday, May 21st around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a 30-year old Milwaukee woman fired gunshots at the victim during an argument, but no one was injured.

The suspect was arrested.

The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office in the coming days for charges.