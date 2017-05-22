Red Cross volunteers help 203 tornado survivors near Chetek, serve 2,117 meals

CHETEK — Thousands of meals have been served and items distributed after an EF2 tornado struck near Chetek on May 17th.

Officials with the American Red Cross offered an update Monday, May 22nd, and said volunteers continue to provide help to those impacted by this tornado. One person was killed, and 25 hurt.

Red Cross officials said since May 17th, trained client caseworkers have been meeting with affected families on recovery planning, mental and physical health assistance and hands-on coordination with the many partner agencies involved in direct client assistance.

According to the Red Cross, 2,117 meals have been served, 1,521 bulk items distributed and 1,375 personal care client cases opened. 87 volunteer responders remain in the area, with 83 ongoing client cases opened.

Red Cross volunteers have met with 203 individuals this far.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday, May 21st that the storm damaged 231 homes and four commercial properties across the county, though those numbers are likely to change. The storm caused about $10 million in damages, not including damage to trees. That includes $5 million to personal property and the rest to commercial property.

The Red Cross will continue to do follow-up with those impacted by the tornado — and you can help with this effort. All Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people.

You can help people affected by disasters like this fire and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

CLICK HERE or call 1-800-REDCROSS to make a donation. You can also text “REDCROSS’ to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Contributions may also be sent to your local Red Cross chapter, 2600 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233.